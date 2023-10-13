AI, gig economy pose challenges for competition law: MCA Secretary

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Artificial intelligence, biotechnology and gig economy are among the areas other than digital markets that pose challenges for the competition law, a senior government official said on Friday and also emphasised the need for ensuring a balance between promoting innovation and preventing monopolistic practices.

While delivering the valedictory address at the BRICS International Competition Conference in the national capital, Ministry of Corporate Affairs Secretary Manoj Govil also highlighted that various countries, including India, are looking at ex-ante regulations to deal with possible anti-competitive practices in the digital markets.

The ministry is piloting discussions on having a digital competition law and a committee set up for the purpose has held a series of consultations and is looking at various aspects.

Fostering cooperation on competition issues among the BRICS countries will have a positive global outcome, Govil said as he also mentioned that competition law and policy face numerous challenges in today's rapidly evolving landscape.

Emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology and gig economy bring more challenges to the competition law and policy. It is difficult to address anti-trust concerns in these areas, he noted.

"Balancing the promotion of innovation and prevention of monopolistic practices is a very difficult task in these sectors," he said.

On Tuesday, Competition Commission of India (CCI) chairperson Ravneet Kaur said the regulator was planning to conduct market studies on the impact of artificial intelligence on the competition landscape.

Meanwhile, Govil, in his address, noted that the digital revolution is giving rise to digital giants with immense market power and stressed the importance of having ex-ante regulations.

"The major difficulty authorities face is in finding the boundaries for competition in these markets, ensuring fair competition in digital markets... competition authorities grapple (with issues) in ensuring effective intervention," he said.

Further, he said that many competition authorities around the world have not only held to the existing ex-post enforcement but are also in the process of putting in place ex-ante regulatory frameworks. "Ex-ante regulations for digital markets represent a proactive approach to address the new challenges posed by the digital economy before the anti-competitive behaviour occurs.

"... by imposing obligations on digital platforms, ex-ante regulations may require transparency, non-discrimination ..., among other measures, to foster a level playing field for both incumbents and potential competitors. Such discussions are happening in India too," Govil said. PTI RAM MR