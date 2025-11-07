AI Governance Guidelines balanced, innovation-centred: Nasscom

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) IT industry body Nasscom on Friday hailed India’s AI Governance Guidelines as a balanced and innovation-centred blueprint that prioritises coordination over control.

The framework sets out an agile, principle-based approach that supports technological advancement while managing risks through evidence-driven, pragmatic tools, Nasscom said in a statement.

The guidelines propose creating the AI Governance Group (AIGG), Technology Policy Expert Committee (TPEC), and AI Safety Institute (AISI), thus enabling effective coordination and a whole-of-government approach without creating an over-centralised regulator, it said.

“The Guidelines’ emphasis that sectoral regulators remain in the lead on enforcement and oversight reflects a deliberate effort to preserve the balance between flexibility and accountability. On risk mitigation, the Guidelines have absorbed the call for proportionality and evidence-based governance- voluntary measures, graded liability, and a non-punitive AI incidents system form the backbone of this approach.

“India’s final AI Governance Guidelines are, in effect, an operationalisation of the balanced,innovation-centred model that the industry, led by Nasscom, has consistently proposed. They succeed in embedding flexibility, shared responsibility, and evidence-based risk management at the policy level,” Nasscom said.

The India AI Governance Guidelines were unveiled under the IndiaAI Mission by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on November 5, 2025. PTI ANK ANK MR