AI integration with cloud, edge computing have potential to create jobs: STPI director general

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Integration of artificial intelligence with cloud, interoperability, and edge computing are the new trends that have huge potential to generate business opportunities as well as jobs in the technology sector, a top STPI official said on Thursday.

Speaking at the Cloud & Data Centre India 2024 conference organised by Bharat Exhibitions, Software Technology Parks of India Director General Arvind Gupta said that the country has set a challenging but achievable task of becoming a developed nation by 2047, where technology has to play a pivotal role.

He said that there are always apprehensions around job loss with the emergence of new technologies but there are four trends that are emerging in the cloud and data centre domain that will generate huge business as well as job opportunities.

"First is AI-machine learning integration in cloud services and also access to artificial intelligence through cloud. With this you can optimise your resources. All kind of personalized technology services can be given once AI-ML is integrated on cloud," Gupta said.

He said that the new trend of multi-cloud is emerging where everything has to become interoperable for its success.

"The fourth one is edge computing which is crucial for services like automated cars, driverless cars, and real time health data analysis. These are the trends that will create huge business opportunities in the technology domain as well as employment opportunities," Gupta said.

Atul Sinha, deputy director general, Department of Telecom, said data centres have emerged as the lifeblood of the country's digital economy.

"They are the backbone of our digital infrastructure, powering everything from e-commerce to healthcare, finance to education. As the volume and velocity of data continue to grow exponentially, the demand for efficient and scalable data centres is soaring," he said.

Sinha said that with the increasing demand for digital services, the collective focus on expanding and streamlining data centres and cloud infrastructure is more critical than ever.

"India's digital economy is expected to reach a value of USD 1 trillion by 2030, with data centres and cloud services serving as pivotal components. The explosion of internet usage, rapid adoption of mobile devices, and the rise of data-intensive applications like AI, IoT, and big data analytics are driving unprecedented demand for data storage and processing," Sinha said. PTI PRS HVA