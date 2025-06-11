AI key enabler for future networks, working on indigenous AI-powered telecom technologies: DoT exec

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) Artificial intelligence will serve as a foundational technology for future networks, with AI-native systems enabling new services like immersive experiences, autonomous operations and integrated sensing, a DoT official has said.

Sanjeev K Bidwai, Member (Technology), Department of Telecommunications, on Wednesday said institutions like C-DoT, IITs and other leading R&D centres are working on indigenous AI-powered telecom technologies, actively contributing to international standards through platforms like ITU-T, ITU-R and 3GPP.

"According to ITU-R's vision document M.2160, AI will be a key enabler for future networks, from intelligent radio interface management to cross-domain orchestration and personalised service delivery.

"AI native networks will not only manage complexity but will unlock new service frontiers, immersive digital experiences, autonomous systems, integrated sensing and on-demand slicing for multi-tasks. This evolution is not just technological, it is strategic," he said.

India is home to one of the world's largest and most dynamic telecom markets, offering a rich and diverse testing ground for AI native solutions, Bidwai said during the 3rd meeting of the ITU-T focus group on AI native for telecommunication networks here.

India's expanding AI startup ecosystem, backed by a supportive policy framework in AI, data governance and digital public infrastructure, makes it ready and a true global leader in shaping the future of AI native networks.

"IIT Jodhpur, in partnership with the Centre for Development of Telematics (CDOT), is developing AI frameworks for automated network management for detection and diagnostics.

"This includes establishing a real-time 5G and beyond testbed compliant with ORAN standards. Further, DOT has signed a letter of intent with ITU to explore AI-driven digital twin technologies for infrastructure planning," Bidwai said.

He said DoT is positioning India at the forefront of AI native networking, fostering innovation and contributing to the evaluation of intelligent autonomous telecommunication networks. PTI ANK DRR