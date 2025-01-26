AI in Astrology: Industry sees future where AI enhances, not replaces traditional practices

New Delhi: In an exciting convergence of technology and tradition, AI is reshaping the astrology landscape in India, enabling quick access to personalised insights, and appealing to a tech-savvy generation keen to explore their destinies through innovative digital platforms.

Industry experts foresee a future in which AI complements rather than replaces human knowledge and expertise. This intriguing fusion is not just a passing trend, it’s reshaping how millions of people in India engage with the stars and their destinies.

"In India, AI is transforming traditional practices by digitising horoscopes, offering instant personalised readings, and enabling users to access astrological guidance anytime, anywhere, which has made astrology more approachable and popular.

"Our AI astrologers are enabled to respond within seconds -- the responses are not only quick but more accurate too which resonates deeply with the users," AstroSage AI founder Punit Pandey said.

AI-powered astrology apps offer a user-friendly interface, making it easy for users to interact and gain helpful insights and have various additional features like daily predictions, compatibility reports, and personalised advice, he added.

Astrosage's AI feature has answered over 25 million queries since its 2024 launch, reflecting a positive user response, Pandey said.

Users appreciate the accuracy and speed of the insights, often noting that the readings feel tailored to their needs and help them focus on solutions instead of problems, he said.

At the heart of this transformation lies sophisticated technology. Large Language Models (LLMs) and machine learning algorithms are aiding the processing of astrological data.

"We use a mix of advanced technologies to bring astrology into the digital age. Machine learning plays a huge role in spotting patterns and improving predictions. Natural language processing helps us create intuitive chatbots that understand and respond to offline user queries," InstaAstro CEO Nitin Verma said.

Verma further noted that "Big Data analytics enables us to process years of astrological insights, while recommendation algorithms help match users with the right astrologers based on their unique needs." Younger generations are incredibly open to this integration. They see it as a natural progression -- combining the convenience of technology with the depth of tradition. For them, astrology delivered through apps and platforms feels relevant and modern, yet still rooted in something timeless, Verma said.

"In cities with high social media usage, Gen Z makes up more than 60 per cent of our astrology enthusiasts. What's particularly interesting is that approximately 55 per cent of these young users specifically seek relationship guidance through our AI-powered platform," Astroyogi co-founder and COO Aditya Kapoor said.

He noted that these digital natives appreciate the convenience of accessing astrological insights anytime, anywhere--whether through an app or a chatbot.

Feedback from users paints a picture of delight and curiosity. Many users said the insights they receive are remarkably tailored to their lives, enhancing their overall experience with astrology.

"While AI can handle data-heavy tasks efficiently," Kapoor said, "the interpretative skills and emotional depth provided by human astrologers remain irreplaceable." AI is fantastic at crunching numbers and identifying patterns, but astrology isn't just about data-- it's about people.

"A skilled astrologer brings empathy, intuition, and a deep understanding of life experiences, which AI simply cannot replicate. For me, AI is here to assist, not replace," Verma seconded.

Practitioners need to ensure data privacy and avoid over-reliance on technology for life-altering decisions. Transparency about how predictions are generated will be crucial in maintaining user trust as this cosmic relationship evolves.