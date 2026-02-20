AI must not be a force that replaces humans: Fujitsu President Takahito Tokita

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Artificial intelligence must not be a force that replaces people or become a threat to human autonomy; its fundamental role must be to augment individual capabilities that are unique to mankind, Fujitsu President and CEO Takahito Tokita said on Friday.

To fully integrate AI into society and businesses, a powerful and trusted AI infrastructure is essential, Tokita said at the AI Impact Summit here.

"At Fujitsu, our purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation," he added.

Outlining the company's vision for an AI-driven society, he said, "AI must not be a force that replaces people or become a threat to human autonomy".

Tokita further said, "Its foundation, its fundamental role, must be to augment the human capability that is uniquely human, our creativity, our critical thinking and our complex judgment".

In order to achieve it, he said the company is deeply committed to working with leaders across all industries, pioneering researchers in academia and government bodies worldwide.

"With these strong purposes, we can collaborate and collectively establish the standards, ethics and governance needed to ensure that AI constantly serves the best interest of humanity," Tokita added.

