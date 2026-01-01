AI pilot grounded following 'fitness' concern ahead of Vancouver-Delhi flight departure

Mumbai, Jan 1 (PTI) Air India on Thursday said one of its pilots has been grounded after being stopped from operating a Vancouver-Delhi flight on December 23, following concerns raised by the Canadian authorities over his "fitness" for duty.

The pilot was deplaned just prior to the departure of the airline's Delhi flight from Vancouver, Air India said in a statement.

"Flight AI186 from Vancouver to Delhi on December 23, 2025, experienced a last-minute delay after one of the cockpit crew members was offloaded prior to departure," Air India said in a statement.

Canadian authorities raised concerns regarding the pilot's "fitness for duty", following which the crew member was taken for further inquiry, the airline stated.

"Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to its passengers and is fully cooperating with the local authorities. The pilot has been taken off flying duties during the process of enquiry," it said.

In accordance with safety protocols, an alternate pilot was rostered to operate the flight, resulting in the delay, Air India said.

Pending the outcome of the investigation, any confirmed violation will attract strict disciplinary action in line with the company policy, the airline said. PTI IAS HVA