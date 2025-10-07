AI platform ZillOut raises Rs 2.75 crore

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) AI platform ZillOut on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 2.75 crore in seed funding from existing investor Jindagi Live Angel Fund, along with other angel investors.

With the latest infusion, the Bengaluru-headquartered company has raised a total of Rs 4.35 crore to date, according to a company statement.

The platform combines infrastructure management with data analytics to help venues optimise operations, identify high-value guests, and provide personalised experiences through a single QR code system.

The funds will be deployed to scale AI capabilities and automation efforts, technology development, business expansion, marketing, and other operational needs. PTI ANK ANK SHW