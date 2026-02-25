AI platforms evolve to protect telecom operators from high-tech fraud: Subex

Chennai, Feb 25 (PTI) AI-led platforms have evolved from patchwork add-ons into critical infrastructure, helping telecom operators combat high-tech fraud and grow digital revenue, a top official of a telecom AI solutions company said.

Telecom operators worldwide have outgrown traditional, rules-based fraud and assurance systems that rely on manual checks and static thresholds, Bengaluru-based Subex Ltd said.

These legacy tools struggle to keep pace with today’s scale and complexity, where networks handle massive traffic volumes and connect hundreds of partners. In such an environment, even a small blind spot can lead to revenue loss or eroded trust, the company said in a statement, here on Wednesday.

“The only scalable way to monitor every product, channel, and partner in real time is to put AI at the core of fraud management, business assurance, and partner settlement,” said Subex Ltd MD and CEO Nisha Dutt.

“Across our customer base, fraud management, business assurance, and partner settlement are becoming central to how operators run digital businesses,” she added.

“AI enables real-time visibility of every revenue stream, helps detect fraud and leakage early, and supports the launch of new services with full traceability, trust, and compliance,” she further said.

To illustrate its technology, Subex cited four major deployments: VodafoneZiggo in the Netherlands, Telkomsel in Indonesia, a leading telecom operator in Morocco, and a pan-African telecom group.

These engagements span key consumer, digital, fintech, and wholesale markets across Africa, Asia, and Europe.

The platform provides operators with a stronger foundation to expand into Application Programming Interface (API) services, rich messaging, direct carrier billing, and new partner-settlement models—all within a single deployment. This results in faster time-to-market, quicker settlement cycles, fewer disputes, and improved visibility.

Subex Ltd is a telecom AI solutions provider that enables communications service providers worldwide to deliver connected experiences. PTI Founded in 1994, the company has over 30 years of experience helping operators maximise revenue and profitability. PTI VIJ VIJ SSK