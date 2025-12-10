AI powers MIF's manufacturing overhaul with advanced humanoid deployment

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Bengaluru-based Mother India Forming (MIF) is transforming its manufacturing operations by introducing advanced humanoid and quadruped robotic systems at its plant, an initiative driven by artificial intelligence.

This strategic adoption of AI-enabled robotics marks a leap toward fully smart manufacturing, where intelligent machines deliver unprecedented precision, efficiency and safety, MIF, the manufacturer of precision cold-rolled formed components, said.

The humanoid brings micron-level consistency to industrial shop floors, while quadruped robotic systems ensure autonomous surveillance, enhanced factory vigilance, and continuous operational safety, together driving higher productivity, business excellence, and reliability across manufacturing operations.

In a statement, the company said it has introduced humanoid and quadruped robots to enhance operational efficiency in the manufacturing of cold-rolled formed components.

Mother India Forming showcased humanoid and quadruped robotic systems at EXCON 2025, being held in Bengaluru from December 9-13.

The company is stepping into a new era of smart manufacturing with the introduction of a humanoid robot on the shop floor, alongside quadruped robotic systems for autonomous surveillance, Mother India Forming Director Dhirendra Sankhla said. PTI SID MR