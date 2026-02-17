AI regulations enough for innovations to thrive, says Jitin Prasada

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) The regulations for artificial intelligence are not to over regulate but enough for innovations to thrive in the country, Union Minister Jitin Prasada said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Amazon Web Services (AWS) New Delhi Symposium 2026, the minister emphasised that everyone should be able to reap the benefits of technology transformation.

India is a fast-growing market that offers opportunities for various technological innovations, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions.

"Scale, speed, innovation and inclusion," are the strengths of India, Prasada said.

He is the Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology as well as Commerce & Industry.

Talking about AI, he said as far as the policy for regulations go, they are not aimed at over regulating and that the regulations are enough for innovations to thrive.

"India will not call itself successful until all (those in) bottom up (segment) reap benefits of the technology transformation that is happening," Prasada said.

The transformation, the minister said should be able to increase productivity of individuals as well as levels of income and also improve the standard of living. The benefits should reach one and all, he added.

At the symposium, AWS and industry body Nasscom announced entering into a strategic collaboration to skill 2,50,000 learners in Al & Cloud by 2027.

Meanwhile, India is hosting the five-day AI Impact Summit that started on Monday in the national capital.