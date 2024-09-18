AI search tool to help clear trade mark applications with speed, accuracy: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said that the AI (artificial intelligence) and ML (machine learning) search tool will help clear trade mark applications at a faster pace and with greater efficiency and accuracy.

Launching the tool here, the minister also said that AI will have to be accepted by all as it would help further promote ease of doing business in every field.

"It (AI/ML search tool) will help clear trade mark applications much faster, efficiently and accurately," Goyal said adding AI is an existential tool and its faster adoption would improve the outcome of work.

He added that the search tool and IP (intellectual property) chat bot would further strengthen the IPR ecosystem of the country. The chatbot will help process queries faster.

He also informed about expansion of the Delhi IP office and hiring of about 600 people.

The new tools makes India one of the few countries besides the US, EU, and Norway to have systems. India is the third largest trade mark and sixth largest patent filer in the world.

Talking about patent applications, the minister said that last year over one lakh patents were granted as against 6,000 in 2014-15.