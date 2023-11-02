AI should be guided by principles of safety, trust for users : MoS IT

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar has said Artificial Intelligence should be guided by principles of safety and trust for users, and accountability for platforms, an official statement said on Thursday.

The minister, who is representing India at AI Safety Summit 2023 in the UK, has extended invitations to all nations for the upcoming GPAI and India AI summits scheduled for December 2023.

The minister said India, in its capacity as the chair of the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI), has taken a leadership stand on AI.

"We have maintained that AI should be guided by principles of safety & trust for users, and accountability for platforms," Chandrasekhar said at the summit.

He participated in "Ministerial round table: Creating actions and next steps for future collaboration" where he discussed the importance of building a shared understanding of the risks of Frontier AI and future collaboration.

The minister participated in a session on "Sharing global opportunities for AI," where he highlighted the potential of AI and technology to enhance public services.

"The vision of PM Narendra Modi is clear — we must use AI to transform people's lives and ensure safety, trust and accountability to mitigate user harm. There is a growing consensus among all like-minded countries who share the principle of using AI for the greater good, progress, and the prosperity of citizens worldwide,” Chandrasekhar said.

On November 1, all nations who participated in the summit agreed to the “The Bletchley Declaration”.

The document underscores the importance of aligning AI systems with human intentions and encourages a more in-depth exploration of the full potential of AI.

The minister engaged in bilateral meetings with counterparts from the UK, Australia, the Netherlands, and Ireland.

In discussions with Viscount Camrose, Minister of State for AI and Intellectual Property, UK, they delved into the potential risks associated with user harm stemming from AI and pledged to collaborate for tangible progress in this sector in the coming months, the statement said. PTI PRS ANU ANU