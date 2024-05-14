AI spending in India may triple to USD 5 bn by 2027: Report

New Delhi: Spending on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the country may triple to USD 5 billion by 2027, an Intel-IDC report released on Tuesday said.

Advertisment

According to the report, entities in India spent USD 1,703.8 million on AI in 2023.

"AI spending in India is expected to increase to USD 5 billion with CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 31.5 per cent between 2023 to 2027. By 2027 AI will be everywhere," Sharath Srinivasamurthy, Associate Vice President, IDC said.

He said that in 2023, major spending of USD 209 million was driven by AI infrastructure provisioning and related software.

Advertisment

It was followed by augmented customer service agents at USD 168.8 million, digital assistance USD 113.1 million, augmented threat intelligence USD 100.1 million and program advisors recommendation systems USD 97.1 million.

"The infrastructure provisioning will continue to be the biggest contributor in overall spent," Srinivasamurthy said.

Intel India Region Vice President and Managing Director, Santhosh Viswanathan said India is ready for AI as around 20 per cent of the world's data is produced in the country and it is the third biggest global market.

Viswanathan said India leads globally in terms of technical skill availability.