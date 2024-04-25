AI startup Control One raises Rs 3 cr in pre-seed funding

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) AI startup Control One has raised USD 350,000 (about Rs 3 crore) in a pre-seed funding round.

Advertisment

It aims to utilise the fund to create a fully functional prototype and conduct successful pilot validations.

The investors include Kunal Shah (Founder, CRED), Chaitanya R (Co-Founder, Wakefit), Amit Singh (Ex-MD, Avendus Capital), and Silicon Valley-based Top Supply Chain executives from Tesla, Amazon, Walmart, eBay, Mercedes-Benz, and General Electric. ***** Boba Bhai raises Rs 12.5 cr in seed funding *Quick-Service Restaurant (QSR) chain Boba Bhai has raised Rs 12.5 crore in a seed funding round led by Titan Capital and Global Growth Capital UK.

Boba Bhai founder Dhruv Kohli said the company will use the fund to capture 75-80 per cent market share in India and expand to 100 stores across the country by December 2025.

Advertisment

****** Plane raises USD 4 million in seed funding * Tech startup Plane has secured USD 4 million (about Rs 33 crore) in a seed round of funding from OSS Capital.

The investment will fuel the company’s community growth and compete in the coveted enterprise segment, according to a statement.

Plane also unveiled Plane One, a first-in-open-source pricing plan for self-managed instance owners at growing companies. PTI ANK ANK ANU ANU