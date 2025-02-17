AI startup Ikonz Studios raises USD 5 million from Marc Jordan, others

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) AI startup Ikonz Studios has raised USD 5 million (around Rs 43.44 crore) in pre-series A funding from American-Canadian singer-songwriter and record producer Marc Jordan, among others.

The fresh funds will enable Ikonz to significantly expand its intellectual property (IP) portfolio in both India and global markets while scaling its technical and execution teams, a company statement said.

"A major portion of the funding will be directed toward acquiring and developing high-value digital IPs, strengthening Ikonz's leadership in AI-powered interactive content.

"Additionally, the company is set to triple its workforce from 34 to nearly 100 employees, with approximately 80 per cent of the team based in India and 20 per cent in the US," it said.

Jordan was joined by investor Madhusudan Kela, Expedia CTO Ramana Thummu, and Enam Group Principal Owner Akash Bhanshali.

All four investors came on board through their family office.

Hyderabad-headquartered Ikonz expects to triple its revenue this year as it positions itself for an upcoming funding round within the next four months, the statement said.

Ikonz Studios develops generative AI and holographic technologies to enhance human engagement across industries like banking, healthcare, education, and retail. PTI ANK ANK SHW