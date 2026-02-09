New Delhi (PTI): Cashing in on peak demand, five-star hotels in Delhi, including The Taj Palace and The Oberoi, are offering their luxury suites at a staggering Rs 25 lakh plus taxes for the check-in on February 18 with next day check-out, as top tech CEOs, heads of governments and ministers from various nations descend on the national capital for the India AI Impact Summit, their websites showed on Monday.

Standard twin-bed rooms at five-star hotels are also being offered at a steep price for the February 18 check-in, around the peak dates of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 on February 19-20.

A comparative analysis showed that for the check-in on February 11, The Taj Palace is charging a standard rate of Rs 90,000 per night excluding taxes for a luxury suite with king bed pool view, whereas The Oberoi is offering a luxury suite for Rs 3,25,000 per night excluding taxes and fees. For February 18, Taj Palace is offering the Garden Luxury Suite with Private Terrace at Rs 25,00,000 per night.

The Luxury Suite at The Leela Palace in New Delhi was available for Rs 17,29,490 per night, excluding taxes and fees, for February 18 check-in, whereas for February 11 check-in, the luxury suite with a balcony is being offered at a much lower rate of Rs 2,94,490 per night, excluding taxes and fees, searches on its website showed.

For the February 19 check-in, ITC Maurya's Towers Suite is being offered at a flexible rate of Rs 1,15,000 per night, whereas for the February 11 check-in, it is being offered at Rs 37,000 per night.

According to an official release earlier this week, the summit scheduled from February 16 to February 20 at Bharat Mandapam has garnered strong interest from the global community, with over 35,000 registrations received ahead of the event.

The steep room tariffs and near-full occupancy rates at most sought-after five-star hotels in New Delhi are expected to send prospective tourists' plans for bookings around the India AI Impact Summit dates into a tizzy.

For the February 11 check-in, The Oberoi New Delhi is offering the premier room at Rs 55,000 per night, whereas for February 18, the starting price for a room assigned on arrival is Rs 5,50,000 per night.

ITC Maurya shows February 18 as a restricted date, whereas for February 19 with next day check-out, the hotel is offering the ITC One room at Rs 95,040 per night, whereas for February 11 check-in, the ITC One room is available for Rs 30,000/night.

At Taj Palace, for February 11, a deluxe twin-bed room is available at a standard rate of Rs 21,000 per night, whereas for February 18, a deluxe twin-bed room is being offered at a standard rate of Rs 66,500 per night.

The Leela Palace Hotel is offering a Run Of The House room at a member rate of Rs 3,79,700 per night for February 18.

The Taj Mahal hotel on Mansingh Road is showing February 18 and 19 as restricted dates for booking on the website.

All tariffs and rooms mentioned are subject to change as per availability and dynamic pricing. The prices quoted are based on the rates shown on the hotels' websites at the time of going to press. The room tariffs quoted in the story do not include the applicable taxes and other charges, unless stated.

PTI tried reaching out to Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), which operates Taj Palace and Taj Mahal Hotels; ITC Hotels; The Oberoi Group; and The Leela Hotels and Resorts for comments on the story. However, there was no response received.

The India AI Impact Summit is being billed as the largest of the four global AI summits hosted to date.

It is expected to see participation from over 100 countries, including 15 to 20 heads of government, 50 plus ministers from various countries, and 40 plus prominent global and Indian companies.

Around 500 leading names from the global AI ecosystem, including innovators, researchers and chief technology officers, are also expected to attend.