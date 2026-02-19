Business

AI to change nature of software industry; will be bad for some companies: Sam Altman

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Sam Altman India AI Impact Summit 2026

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman addresses the gathering during the India AI Impact Summit, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026.

New Delhi (PTI): Artificial Intelligence will reset the nature of software industry, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said, adding that while for some companies it will be bad, a lot of others will be able to benefit as they have a different value proposition.

Altman told reporters that a lot of things will change for tech companies with AI making coding easier and faster.

"...but people overreact with positive and negative...So it is totally true that software is now far easier to create than ever before, and I'm sure that will be quite bad for some software companies, but I think a lot of software companies have a value proposition that is quite different," he said.

ChatGPT OpenAI Sam Altman OpenAI CEO Sam Altman India AI Impact Summit