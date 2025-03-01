AI to have big impact on entire chain of investing, says former HUL MD Sanjiv Mehta

Mumbai, Mar 1 (PTI) AI will have a big impact on the entire chain of investing from identifying categories where one wants to invest to the timing of exit and creating value, Executive Chairman of the L Catterton India and former Managing Director HUL, Sanjiv Mehta said on Saturday.

He also said that the India-focussed joint venture that he formed with global investment firm L Catterton's Asian arm to develop a new investment vehicle is primarily focused on consumers, which is his "sweet spot..

"If you look at the investment journey, this entire private equity journey, it starts with identifying where you want to invest. Then you look at identifying what could be your potential investment in a portfolio company. Then you decide the timing of investment and how much to invest. Then it is the classical creation of value. And the value is what I described, how technology will reshape value creation," Mehta said at the Mumbai Tech Week, which concluded here on Saturday.

Noting that the last thing is determining when to exit, he said that's the whole value chain of private equity.

"And if you really look at it, technology will impact everybody. First is identifying, where do you want to invest? What are going to be the trends? Where do you think the market is shaping up? That again, your AI is going to play a big role," he said.

And it (the use of AI) is going to cut time and cost dramatically, he said, adding then comes identifying companies that are doing due diligence.

"Due diligence used to take a huge amount of time and money. That will cut down dramatically and you would be able to zero in. These are the potential assets that we can zero in on. Again, technology, AI will help you immensely. Then it is all about the timing of investments where you can again see the patterns, where you can again see what would be the growth of the industry? When do you get in? And then you would create value," Mehta said.

"And again, using technology, you would determine what would be the most fertile time to exit the portfolio. So, I believe AI will have a big impact on the entire chain of investing. From identifying categories where you want to invest to the timing of exit and creating value," he said. PTI IAS MR