AI to return 5 leased B777-200 LR planes to Delta Air Lines by March 2026

Mumbai, Sep 12 (PTI) Air India will be returning the five leased Boeing 777-200 LR aircraft to US-based Delta Air Lines by March next year, according to sources.

Out of these five planes, two have already been taken out of service for maintenance works, the sources told PTI.

As these wide-body planes are returned in a phased manner, the airline will be making changes to its flights operated to North America.

"Five of our Boeing 777-200LRs are being returned to their lessor at the conclusion of the aircraft's lease tenure. Accordingly, as per plan we have transitioned select US routes from the B777-200LRs to our B777-300ERs and adjusted our flight schedules to North America while ensuring minimal disruptions," an airline spokesperson said.

The five Boeing 777-200 LR (Long Range) planes were leased from Delta Air Lines and earlier some of these aircraft had faced technical issues, the sources said.

Air India, according to sources, was earlier looking to extend the lease further and had also evinced interest in acquiring these refurbished planes but Delta decided to sell the plane to some other party.

Currently, Tata Group-owned Air India has a fleet of 187 aircraft -- 127 narrow-body and 60 wide-body planes. The airline has 22 Boeing 777s -- 19 B777-300 ERs (Extended Range) and 3 B777-200 LRs , 32 Boeing 787s -- 26 B787-8s and 6 B787-9s, and 6 A350s.

The narrow-body fleet has A319s, A320 ceos and neos, A321 ceos and neos.

Global supply chain woes have been impacting aircraft deliveries and airlines have been opting for short-term measures such as taking planes on lease to operate more flights amid rising air traffic demand.

With lesser number of wide-body aircraft in its fleet, Air India will have constraints in expanding its long haul and ultra long haul flight network in the near term.

Following the exit of the two of these five planes, Air India has already moved its Delhi-SFO flight on a B777-300ER, which was earlier operated by a Delta Air leased B777-200LR, sources said.

Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson told PTI in June this year: "I think it (supply chain situation) is getting progressively better. There are still constraints in a number of areas... it is progressively getting better over the years but it will still take I believe until 2029 or 2030."