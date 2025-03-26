AI to revolutionize UP's industrial areas with smart safety solutions

Lucknow/Kanpur, Mar 26 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday said a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) and the AI Center of Excellence at IIT Kanpur to propel industrial development in the state.

This collaboration aims to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies into industrial areas, enhancing security, monitoring, operations, and smart infrastructure, the government said in a statement.

Explaining key highlights of the agreement, it said the AI-powered surveillance systems and machine learning algorithms will analyze real-time data, proactively identifying potential threats to strengthen security.

IoT sensors and AI-driven predictive analytics will ensure timely detection of potential malfunctions, improving infrastructure reliability, it added.

The government noted that machine learning models will provide deep insights into industrial data, optimizing resource utilization, operations, and strategic planning.

AI-enabled automation will streamline logistics, energy management, and supply chain operations, increasing efficiency and productivity, it added.

UPSIDA CEO Mayur Maheshwari said, "By leveraging cutting-edge AI technologies, we are advancing toward making Uttar Pradesh's industrial zones smarter, safer, and more efficient. This partnership with IIT Kanpur will accelerate innovation and digital transformation in our industrial ecosystem." UPSIDA will drive digital transformation in industrial zones, incorporating smart grids, sustainable manufacturing, waste management, and intelligent traffic systems, according to the statement.