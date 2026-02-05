AI tools to redefine India's tech services sector: Nasscom

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) IT industry body Nasscom on Thursday dismissed concerns that the rise of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) would disrupt India's technology services sector, asserting that it will redefine and augment the industry’s role.
Nasscom, in a statement, noted that while new tools like the recently released Anthropic’s Claude Cowork aim to automate functions across legal, sales, marketing, and data analysis, the fear that they will bypass the Indian IT engine is "misplaced".
"Indian technology services companies work closely with global enterprises that operate complex technology environments, with interconnected systems and fragmented data," Nasscom said, adding that creating real business value from AI requires careful coordination with humans-in-the-loop, who possess deep industry knowledge and understand specific business contexts.
"AI is unlikely to be adopted as a simple ‘out-of-the-box’ solution in large enterprises." Instead, the sector is seeing a shift where technology service providers act as essential orchestrators for the transition from AI experimentation to large-scale deployment.
According to Nasscom, Indian tech firms have already begun "reinventing" themselves to stay ahead of the curve.
The industry body identified several emerging growth areas for the sector, fuelled by AI, including legacy system modernisation, AI-ready data foundations, and the deployment of intelligent agents across enterprise functions.
"As enterprise AI adoption moves from experimentation to large-scale deployment, technology services companies will play a critical role in enabling this transition," Nasscom said, adding that these firms are well-positioned to build customised solutions that drive measurable returns on AI investments.