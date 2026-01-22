AI transformation like five-match test series, we are only on first day: Vaishnaw

Davos, Jan 22 (PTI) Using a cricket analogy, senior Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said the AI transformation is like a five-match test series, and it's only the first day of the first match that is underway.

Speaking to PTI here during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, Vaishnaw said a long journey is ahead in the AI transformation, and India will play a key role there.

India will play a very important role in all five layers and take a leadership position in the final application layer.

The five layers of the AI stack are energy and power generation; chips and computing infrastructure; cloud data centres; AI models; and the application layer.

Vaishnaw said India will build some really good sovereign models in the middle layer and also lead in the chips layer very soon.

He said the infra layer is already seeing investments worth USD 70 billion, and it is likely to reach USD 150 billion by the time the India AI Summit happens next month.

The minister said the energy layer is also witnessing big innovations, and India will also start reaping the benefits of the recently announced reforms in the nuclear energy sector.

He said the numerous technology leaders he met here are very excited about the AI summit, and they are very clear in seeing India as a major AI hub.

Everyone wants to come to the summit and plan to make big announcements there, he added.