AI Tutor platform Arivihan helps two students top MP board exams: founder Ritesh Singh

New Delhi: India's first AI-driven automated learning platform provider Arivihan aims to "democratise learning" by making high-quality education accessible to every learner in India, regardless of financial situation, says founder Ritesh Singh.

And the results are there to see with five Arivihan students surpassing the 99 per cent mark in JEE Mains 2024. The AI Tutor platform saw other significant successes, he said.

"In the recent MP Board Class 12 exams, two of our learners achieved remarkable results in Science and Maths streams, scoring 98.6 per cent and 97.4 per cent, respectively, while a significant number of our students scored over 90 per cent," Singh told PTI.

Founded with the aim of tackling educational disparities in India, Arivihan offers personalised tutoring to each student at an affordable Rs 300 a month. Conventional educational approaches have long grappled with demand and supply challenges, given the notable gap between numbers of students and faculty in the education system today, Singh explained.

“Our aim is to replicate each feature of a one-on-one classroom learning on our automated platform without human involvement.” Arivihan, which is headquartered in Indore and began operations in 2021, aspires to collaborate with schools, educational institutions, and government agencies as it looks to amplify its impact and bring about lasting changes in the realm of education, he said.

Excerpts from the interview:

Q: Could you share the inspiration behind the creation of Arivihan? What motivated the team to take on this journey?

A: Arivihan was founded to tackle educational disparities in India. Moved by personal experiences, our team saw an urgent need for accessible and affordable quality education. Our research shows that with 271 million school students and only 11.2 million faculty members, traditional educational approaches have long faced a demand and supply challenge.

Recognising that conventional methods are often expensive and insufficient, we set out to democratise learning. This led us to create Arivihan, a generative AI-based, fully automated learning platform offering personalised tutoring to each student. Our aim is to make high-quality education accessible to every learner in India, regardless of their financial situation.

Q: How do you envision Arivihan making a difference in the lives of students, particularly those from underprivileged backgrounds?

A: Our mission is to make a tangible difference in the lives of students, especially those facing financial barriers to quality education.

Through Arivihan's AI Tutor platform, we've observed significant improvements in students' academic performance.

Notably, in the recent MP Board Class 12 exams, two of our learners achieved remarkable results in the Science and Maths streams, scoring 98.6 per cent and 97.4 per cent, respectively, while a significant number of our students scored over 90 per cent.

Also, in the JEE Mains 2024, five of our students surpassed the 99 per cent mark. Beyond the top achievers, a substantial 81 per cent of students witnessed a remarkable increase of more than 25 per cent in their marks within just 30 days, underscoring the effectiveness of AI-based educational solutions.

Q: Can you elaborate on the technological aspects of Arivihan and how it utilises AI to personalise learning experiences for each student?

A: Arivihan stands as a pioneering AI-based 100 per cent automated learning platform, delivering personalised tutoring directly to every school student’s pocket at an affordable fee of Rs 300 per month.

Our technological innovation revolves around harnessing generative AI to create tailored learning experiences for each student.

Through algorithms, the platform analyses individual learning behaviour and preferences; it offers one-of-its-kind interactive lectures, where after teaching concepts, students are asked to speak their answers, and with speech recognition, it verifies the response and changes the lecture content accordingly.

We have built our own AI tutor bot to provide unlimited and instant responses to students’ queries using open-sourced text-generation models.

Our aim is to replicate each feature of a one-on-one classroom learning on our automated platform without human involvement.

This seamless integration of technology not only enhances the learning journey but also makes quality education accessible to Tier 2 and 3 cities.

Q: How does Arivihan ensure that its subscription cost remains affordable while maintaining the quality of education?

A: Arivihan provides each unique school student with a personal AI tutor for their exam prep at 15 times lesser cost.

We have strategically designed the subscription model to ensure that the cost remains low while maintaining the highest standards of education. While building our tech, we primarily focus on building our own services and using open-sourced technologies which allows us to cut the cost and make an affordable system.

Q: What are the future plans for Arivihan? How do you see the platform evolving to meet the changing needs of students and educators in India?

A: We are dedicated to advancing our platform through the integration of innovative features and enriched content to address the requirements of students and educators in India.

We aspire to collaborate with schools, educational institutions, and government agencies, with an aim to amplify our impact and bring about lasting changes in the realm of education.

Moreover, we recognise the significance of engaging with students through social media channels, nurturing relationships, and scaling our initiatives to make a meaningful difference in the educational landscape.

Q: Arivihan was part of Accel’s Atoms 3.0 cohort. How have you benefited from that experience?

A: The mentorship and guidance received through the Atoms programme have been instrumental in helping us make informed decisions, enabling us to stay focused and progress in the right direction. This invaluable experience has proven to be incredibly beneficial for our growth and development.

Our daily active users (DAU) surged from 850 in November 2023 to 2,450 in March 2024. The accuracy of our AI increased from 82 per cent to 91 per cent.