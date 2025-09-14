AI unlocks extraordinary abilities when combined with human skills: Publicis Sapient CEO

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) Publicis Sapient CEO Nigel Vaz likens Artificial Intelligence to Iron Man’s high-tech armour, emphasising that when AI combines with human skills, it unlocks extraordinary abilities far greater than what either can achieve on their own.

In an interview with PTI, the top boss of the digital transformation arm of Publicis Groupe (one of the world's largest advertising companies) highlighted the need for businesses to invest in both people and digital tools to unlock the full potential of advanced technologies.

Vaz cited analogies like Iron Man and Jarvis to illustrate how combining human capability with advanced technology can create a powerful, transformative superhero-type synergy in AI adoption.

"For me, this idea of ingenuity, human capability matched with incredible technology, is a bit like how I think about AI today, which is you effectively have to invest in your people and develop them, and you also have to build a suit for them. You put the suit and the person together and you get 'Iron Man', this incredible superhero better than just technology by itself and better than just people by themselves because it's a combination," he said.

Iron Man is a Marvel Comics superhero and the alter ego of Tony Stark, a genius billionaire inventor who creates a powered armoured suit to save his life and protect the world, while J.A.R.V.I.S. is his fictional AI assistant managing the storied suit and supporting Iron Man, as he battles numerous adversaries and formidable super villains.

Vaz recounted his early childhood years of struggle with fine motor skills, which is seen as the basis of all traditional learning methods.

"So, writing was very tricky for me, as was holding a pen," he recalls.

The turning point came when he began navigating his way with computers, a medium that allowed him to express himself and ultimately helped unlock his true potential.

"For me, the discovery of a computer suddenly changed that dynamic completely. So, from being unable to write to being able to type fluently meant that you could express your ideas, get your thoughts out, and all of a sudden people were like, This kid might have potential," he said.

Vaz soon realised that the comic book heroes he idolised, the likes of Iron Man and Batman, were ordinary people turned superheroes through the power of technology.

"I am excited, and I am definitely an optimist," he says on his belief in technology's power to transform the world.

On whether AI would lead to layoffs, he noted: "Technology has always done that (disrupted jobs). Now, AI is doing it at a faster pace, which puts a greater onus on us as leaders in companies to basically recognise that we're going to have to make investments in our people to transition into this new world. But the value that it creates is also exponential".

Vaz - who heads the global firm that helps organisations digitally transform themselves by integrating strategy, technology, data, and experience to create edge and unlock new value across industries - highlighted AI's unfolding impact across sectors, like healthcare and education, where gains from innovation are becoming accessible to wider audiences.

"When you think about the world of medicine and healthcare and how much it's advancing drug discovery, patient care...You know, today an AI app in your palm has as much pattern recognition as a leading specialist on brain, health, or nutrition, which is just incredible," he said.

Technology has opened up new avenues for students to access high-quality learning in ways once thought impossible.

"...A kid who might otherwise not have been able to afford a tutor. Now, you can be taught math at your own pace in a way that you learn in a safe space, and that's accessible to everybody," he said, citing an example.

Vaz is of the firm belief that the "disruptions" in the AI era would bring "huge opportunities".

"So, there are going to be disruptions, but there are also going to be huge opportunities, which I'm extraordinarily excited about," he said.