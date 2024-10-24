Advertisment
AI, Vistara customers face difficulties with contact centres due to telecom providers' tech issue

NewsDrum Desk
New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Air India and Vistara customers on Thursday faced difficulties in connecting with the airlines' contact centres due to certain technical issues with the telecom providers related to the centres.

The issues were sorted out late in the evening, a source in the know said.

Both airlines have issued customer advisories on social media platform X.

"One of the telecom providers for our contact centers is facing technical difficulties. Due to this, there may be challenges connecting with our contact centers. While telecom provider resolves the issue at its end, may we request your understanding and patience," Air India said.

Vistara, which is getting merged with Air India, also posted a similarly worded post on X. PTI RAM BAL BAL

