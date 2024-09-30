AI-Vistara merger: Assessment complete; systems integration in progress, says official

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) A comprehensive enterprise assessment of all systems has been completed and the integration process is going on as part of the upcoming merger of Vistara with Air India, a senior official said on Monday.

Vistara, a joint venture between Tatas and Singapore Airlines, is set to be merged with Air India in November.

The process for the merger of the two full service carriers, announced in November 2022, is in progress.

Murali Karthik, VP & Head of Enterprise IT at Air India, stressed the importance of data-driven decision making process and a highly integrated system.

Speaking at a session at the CAPA India Digital Aviation Summit in the national capital, he also said a comprehensive enterprise assessment of all systems has been completed with respect to the merger of Vistara and Air India.

At the session, regional carrier FLY91's CTO Prasanna Subramanian said it is building the complete architecture for the digital systems. The systems are being scaled up and the focus is also on data.

Goa-based FLY91 started flying earlier this year. PTI RAM DR DR