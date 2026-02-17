Dharmendra Pradhan India AI Impact Summit

New Delhi (PTI): Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday urged India's youth to harness the full potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI), asserting that the technology will play a pivotal role in realising the vision of a Viksit Bharat.

Speaking at the AI Impact Summit, Pradhan called on the next generation to deepen their engagement with AI, strengthen teamwork, and explore the vast possibilities the technology unlocks.

Pradhan said that AI presents a significant opportunity for India, as he cited the country's multi-dimensional, multicultural and multilingual facets, alongside its rich history and legacy.

He noted that AI can be a powerful tool in understanding and navigating the complexities.

"AI is giving us an important opportunity. We have a multi-dimensional, multi-cultural and multi-lingual, complex society, with a rich history and legacy... AI can be an important tool in understanding its complexity and multi-dimensionality," Pradhan said.

The minister exhorted India's youth to deepen their understanding of AI and the wide-ranging opportunities it offers; he encouraged them to embrace the transformation rather than fear it.

"There is no reason to fear it. Let universities, startups and big companies come together to create a big vision. In coming days, driven by youth, India will emerge as an AI-led global knowledge centre," Pradhan said.

The minister said India has set a collective goal of realising the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, transforming the country into a developed economy, and asserted that AI would be a key pathway to achieving that ambition.

"We have a collective target that by 2047, India has to collectively realise vision for Viksit Bharat or developed economy and AI is the path to do that," Pradhan said.