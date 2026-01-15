AIBOC demands proper security arrangements for its staff deployed in SIR

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Concerned over safety and security, bank officers' union AIBOC, on Thursday called upon the Election Commission of India, the State Election authorities, and the Department of Financial Services to ensure protection to its staff involved in Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Raising serious safety concerns, AIBOC referred to an incident in Farakka where micro observers were allegedly attacked by miscreants, resulting in injuries to officers.

"This incident is illustrative, and more such incidents are poised to occur in an antagonised atmosphere where bank officers, as micro observers, are exposed to personal risk in an unprotected and dogmatic environment. Notwithstanding this precarious situation, additional officers, including lady officers, are being deployed afresh as micro observers, which further heightens the seriousness of the concern," AIBOC said in a statement.

There was no police protection at the site and held the Election Commission responsible for ensuring the safety of deputed officials, it said.

All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC) expressed grave concern over the deployment of bank officers as Electoral Roll Micro Observers (ERMOs) for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in West Bengal, saying the prolonged engagement is disrupting critical banking operations.

The union said the deployment from December 26, 2025, to February 14, 2026, coincides with the crucial quarter-end and year-end period, adversely affecting regulatory compliance, accounting closures, audit-related work and achievement of statutory and business targets.

The organisation, which represents around 3.25 lakh bank officers, warned that diversion of officers from core banking duties would directly impact customer service and implementation of government-sponsored schemes.

AIBOC demanded that such non-banking engagements be duly accounted for in business parameters either through monetisation or appropriate adjustment of key benchmarks so that PSBs and their employees are not unfairly assessed or penalised.

Reiterating that bank officers have always cooperated with lawful public duties in the national interest, AIBOC said the scale, timing and duration of the deployment were now materially impairing essential banking functions and exposing banks to avoidable operational and compliance risks.

The union also objected to officers being compelled to travel long distances for training and postings largely at their own expense, citing inadequate logistical support from the state election authorities.

It also demanded safeguards, including clear reimbursement rules, insurance coverage, safety protocols, protection of training and examination schedules, and rationalisation of appraisal and performance benchmarks for affected officers.

AIBOC further alleged discriminatory treatment, claiming that West Bengal was the only state where public sector bank officers were being extensively engaged for the SIR process, while private sector bank staff were kept out.

The union sought immediate intervention by the Election Commission of India and the Department of Financial Services to stop or substantially curtail such non-banking deployments during the critical period, in line with Election Commission guidelines that mandate minimal requisitioning of bank personnel.

AIBOC said it would pursue the matter at all appropriate levels until the deployments are rationalised and adequate safeguards are ensured. PTI DP TRB