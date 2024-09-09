AIC T-Hub rolls out Lab2Market program; selects 23 startups for first cohort

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Startup incubator T-Hub on Monday announced the launch of AIC T-Hub Lab2Market program, which aims to transform groundbreaking research into market-ready innovations.

Of 200 applicants, 23 startups have been chosen for the first cohort of the programme, according to a release.

The programme offers a pathway for researchers and innovators to translate their ideas into commercial successes by focusing on two key objectives, that of developing Minimum Viable Products (MVPs) and converting them into scalable startups.

"Startups participating in the Lab2Market program will receive comprehensive, tailored support. This includes interactive group learning sessions focused on product development, market strategies, and business model refinement," the release said, announcing the launch of the AIC T-Hub Lab2Market program.

Each startup will benefit from personalised mentoring by industry experts, offering strategic guidance and addressing specific commercialisation challenges.

"The programme also features market access events where startups can showcase their advancements and connect with potential investors and partners. Additionally, participants will receive hands-on assistance to navigate commercialisation hurdles, culminating in a final demo day to highlight and celebrate their achievements," it said.

According to the release, 23 startups have been chosen for the first cohort of the programme, based on their innovative solutions, well-defined commercialisation pathways, and potential for significant market impact.

"The cohort represents a diverse range of sectors, including sustainability, mobility, healthcare, fintech, agriculture and more," the release explained.

Selected startups include Declutter Solutions, ASMI Innovations, Bharat Plastipay, The Hydrogen Ecosystem, Abe Bikes, SmartKosh, Glassmart, Win Health, RhythmX, Cardiac Rehab and Transcript Life Sciences.

Others who have made the cut include NeoSurgix, Token-Disc, Blocks, Robic Rufarm, Bhaumya, Taejoon, Zentrix, Achintya Products, Farm Nutra/ Bliss Body, Rapturous Mind, Emiant and Uhenergy Teratech Solutions.

T-Hub CEO, Mahankali Srinivas Rao said that the Lab2Market program is designed to accelerate innovation across a variety of sectors, including sustainability, mobility, healthcare, and nutraceuticals, among others.

"By supporting startups from diverse fields, we aim to drive significant growth for participants - helping them achieve commercialisation, refine business models, and expand their market presence both domestically and internationally. This programme will help startups catalyse transformation and evolve into established market players," Rao added. PTI MBI MBI SHW