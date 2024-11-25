AICC RCOG recommends mandatory vaccination for cervical cancer prevention

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) The All India Coordinating Committee of Royal College of Obstetricians & Gynecologists (AICC RCOG) has recommended mandatory vaccination of adolescents and young adults to prevent cervical cancer, a statement said on Monday.

The RCOG panel supports HPV vaccination and advocates for its accessibility to all eligible individuals, as this represents a crucial step toward the prevention and control of HPV diseases in India, the statement said.

According to a report, nine types of Human papillomavirus (HPV) are accountable for almost 98.4 per cent of total cervical cancer incidence in India, it added. "It is not imperative to conduct screening before administering the vaccine," the committee has recommended in a paper to London-based RCOG.

"HPV vaccines have the potential to prevent more than 90 per cent of cancers caused by HPV. Vaccinating preadolescents and adolescents are crucial in building a healthier future," All-India Chair of AICC RCOG Dr. Uma Ram said.

Age is a significant risk factor for HPV infection, with adolescents and young adults aged 15 to 25 years being the most vulnerable and accounting for most new cases, the statement said.

The AICC RCOG is aligned to the RCOG's aim to set standards, to improve women's health and the clinical practice of obstetrics and gynecology. It also delivers training and conducts MRCOG exams in India. PTI MSS MR