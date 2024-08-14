AICTE, apna.co conclude Silicon Valley Immersion Programme

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Jobs and professional networking platform apna.co in partnership with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has concluded the Silicon Valley Immersion Programme, which enables Indian youth to connect with global technology leaders.

This programme is designed to connect Indian youth with global tech giants and equip them with the skills needed to seize international opportunities, foster creativity, and enhance problem-solving abilities for a future-ready India, according to a release.

The Silicon Valley Immersion Programme (SVIP), a national competition aimed at nurturing creativity and problem-solving skills, has culminated with Teena Chhatria, Aradhya Pitlawar, Kabir Arora, and Chaitanya Sai Krishna as its distinguished winners, it added.

These talented individuals, hailing from institutions such as XLRI Jamshedpur, WCE Sangli, and PEC Chandigarh, have earned a fully-funded trip to Silicon Valley in the US.

"This initiative, developed in collaboration with apna.co, exposes our students to cutting-edge practices and the innovative mindset of Silicon Valley. We aim to prepare them not just as job seekers, but as potential job creators and global innovators. Through such programmes, we're taking steps to make our students industry-ready and globally competitive," said T G Sitharam, Chairman, AICTE.

This opportunity includes exclusive interactions with leaders from global tech giants like Google, Apple and Meta. The winners will gain insights into how these companies have emerged as world-leading tech conglomerates.

Nirmit Parikh, CEO & Founder of apna.co, expressed his excitement about the programme, "By forging a bridge between Indian talent and Silicon Valley, we are giving young Indians the chance to learn from the best and bring their dreams to life." The programme, which ran for four months, received an overwhelming 25,000 registrations from 6,000 colleges across India.

The grand finale concluded at the AICTE headquarter in New Delhi, determining the top two teams who won cash prizes worth 4 lakhs and a fully funded trip to Silicon Valley, USA. PTI DRR DR