AICTE calls for stronger industry-academia synergy to drive NEP 2020 goals

Kolkata, Oct 30 (PTI) The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has called for a stronger collaboration between industry and academia to ensure successful implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, describing it as essential for building a globally competitive and multidisciplinary education ecosystem.

Addressing the CII Education East Summit 2025 in Kolkata, Buddha Chandrasekhar, Chief Coordinating Officer of AICTE, said the success of NEP 2020 hinges on collective participation by educational institutions, industry leaders, and policymakers.

"The current education system often encourages individual competition rather than teamwork. We need to reorient education to be more industry-driven, enabling students to become professionals or entrepreneurs who can contribute meaningfully to national growth," he said.

Chandrasekhar also emphasised fostering teamwork, risk-taking, and experiential learning to help students develop creativity, resilience, and innovation - qualities that are crucial for India's aspiration to become a "Vishwa Guru" again, according to a statement.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Eastern Region on the occasion launched the Industry-Academia Yatra, a focused roundtable aimed at connecting educational institutions with industrial clusters to create pathways for internships, skill development, and future careers. PTI BSM NN