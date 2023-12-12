AICTE, NSDC and Bajaj Finserv to offer certificate programme for young graduates

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) AICTE, NSDC, and Bajaj Finserv on Tuesday joined hands to introduce a certificate programme to train young graduates in banking, finance, and insurance sectors.

The programme is set to commence in 10 districts of Odisha with students receiving joint certification accredited by Bajaj Finserv and Skill India.

Two MoUs were signed between National Skill Development Corporation and Bajaj Finserv, and AICTE, and Bajaj Finserv in the presence of Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship.

"As the Prime Minister has said, we are living in a world in which just having a degree is not enough and under his leadership, we are building a superhighway of knowledge and competencies. Our youth will play a key role in making of a Viksit Bharat driven by knowledge, competencies, skills, and the right attitude," the minister said.

Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman & Managing Director, Bajaj Finserv Ltd, said, India is entering an interesting phase of growth, matched by its promising demographics.

Under the partnership, Bajaj Finserv will take forward skilling initiatives to build the capabilities of 20,000 candidates through its certificate programme in banking, finance & insurance.

The 100-hour programme has been developed in collaboration with industry experts, training partners, educational institutions, and psychological health institutes, as per a statement. PTI RSN TRB