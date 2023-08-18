AICTE partners with Jio Institute for faculty development programme on AI, data science

New Delhi: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has partnered with Jio Institute for a faculty development programme on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science, according to a release.

Advertisment

Jio Institute, known for its AI and DS programme, will serve as the host institution for the five-day residential faculty development programme.

AICTE has collaborated with Jio Institute to introduce a faculty development programme on AI and data science, the release said, adding AICTE Chairman TG Sitharam will inaugurate the programme on August 21, 2023.

The initiative will offer academic leaders and senior faculty members a deep understanding of AI and Data Science while also emphasising the ethical considerations of utilising AI tools for immersive learning.

Advertisment

The programme will provide intensive training to 40 selected AICTE members, including faculty.

With a wide range of topics, including Data Visualization, Natural Language Processing, Time Series and Optimisation, Applications, Generative AI and Large Language Models, the curriculum will look into the far-reaching impacts of AI and data sciences across sectors, such as science, engineering, healthcare and liberal arts.

The programme will also explore emerging opportunities within the technological landscape.