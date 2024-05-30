AiDash announces ESOP buyback plan

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Enterprise SaaS company AiDash on Thursday said it is rolling out its first Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) buyback programme.

The new buyback plan covers existing full-time employees with an established tenure of more than three years, allowing them to cash in their vested shares to realise the value that has accrued over time, the company said in a statement.

The buyback plan comes after the recent closing of the company's oversubscribed USD 58.5 million Series C funding round, which brought the total amount raised to USD 91.5 million.

"The buyback underscores our commitment to rewarding our team and nurture a culture of growth within the organisation," AiDash Co-Founder Rahul Saxena said. PTI ANK TRB