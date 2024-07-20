AiDash opens AI centre of excellence in Bengaluru

New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) AiDash, an enterprise SaaS company focused on making critical infrastructure industries climate-resilient and sustainable with satellites and AI, has announced the launch of its new AI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

The facility seeks to become a hub of innovation and advanced research, dedicated to driving significant advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), remote sensing, and geospatial analytics.

The launch of Bengaluru AI Centre of Excellence - spread over 8,000 square feet - follows a funding round of USD 58.5 million in April this year, bringing the company's total funding to USD 91.5 million.

In addition to teams in the US and the UK, AiDash has over 300 employees in its Gurugram and Bengaluru offices.

"While most of AiDash's revenue comes from the U.S. and UK markets, India holds particular significance to AiDash's operations due to its outstanding technological capabilities and the extensive talent pool available. With the launch of the AI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, the company plans to double the size of its team in the next two years," according to a company release.