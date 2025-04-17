AIESL: Section of staff threatens to go on strike from May 5

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) Two weeks after holding protests, a section of staff at state-owned AIESL has threatened to go on strike from May 5, demanding changes in their service terms.

The All India Aircraft Maintenance Union (AIAMEU), which represents around 1,100 employees at the company who are on fixed-term contracts, has served a notice for strike to AIESL management.

In a letter written to the company's CEO on Wednesday, the union claimed the decision to go on strike from May 5 became imperative due to the continued neglect and failure on the part of the management to address their legitimate concerns.

The union has sought regularisation of those on Fixed Term Employment (FTE), subject to meeting the requisite qualifications.

Also, it has demanded that the company extend the same rights and benefits of permanent employees to those on FTE.

At the start of April, the union members went on a symbolic protest by displaying a black ribbon.

When the union members decided to protest, AIESL CEO Sharad Agarwal, on April 1, had said the company does not discriminate between employees.

"The company has a declared safety and quality policy and encourages open reporting. There is also a redressal mechanism in place for the employees," he had told PTI.

Agarwal had also stressed that there are no arbitrary decisions taken at AIESL, and for all major decisions, employees are always taken on board.