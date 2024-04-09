AIESL's aircraft technicians call for strike on Apr 23

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Aircraft technicians of state-owned AI Engineering Services Ltd (AIESL) have called for a strike on April 23 to seek resolution for their grievances, including about promotion, salary and uniform.

Advertisment

The All India Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Union (AIAMEU) has written to AIESL's CEO and CHRO urging them to address the concerns.

State-owned AIESL is a leading player in the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) segment.

The union, which claims to have around 1,000 members, represents the Fixed Term Employment (FTE) staff.

Advertisment

"The recent forced implementation of a new Service Level Agreement (SLA) has exposed a clear discrimination between permanent and FTE staff, with a glaring disparity in notice periods and benefits," the letter said.

Besides, the union said there has been no promotions for the staff concerned even after nearly seven years of joining the company, and that salary revisions are overdue.

According to the letter, unilateral changes to uniform policies without prior consultations or consent demonstrate a lack of transparency and accountability.

Advertisment

"Disparities in the colour and quality of the uniform has created a sense of division where we 'FTE' feel insecure, undervalued and marginalised," the letter said.

The union has called for a strike on April 23.

"We urge you to engage in constructive dialogue and take immediate steps to address our grievances in good faith to avert the impending disruption to operations," the letter said.

AIESL has more than 5,000 staff.

The company provides base and line maintenance as well as overhaul of landing gear, avionics accessories and components, among others. It is under the the AI Assets Holding Ltd after the disinvestment of Air India in 2022. PTI RAM HVA