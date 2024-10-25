AIGF, Neokred announce key advancements in Game Bureau platform

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) To promote safe and secure gaming, online gaming industry body AIGF and Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions provider Neokred on Friday announced key additions like silent authentication and risk mitigation to the Game Bureau platform.

A centralised user data hub, Game Bureau offers KYC verification and risk profiling to all member companies of All India Gaming Federation (AIGF).

Silent authentication of profiles, user pattern recognition, data monitoring, and proactive risk mitigation are among the latest key additions to the software.

Similar to a CIBIL score, gaming enterprises will be able to access 'Customer Score' of every user through a centralised repository, without compromising on data privacy.

A shared database for real-time information exchange between gaming companies will enable a unified blacklist to track and flag suspicious users across the AIGF network, a statement by AIGF said.

"Game Bureau represents a new era in how gaming companies can approach user authentication and operational security. Our goal is to set new benchmarks for both user experience and fraud prevention, creating a safer online gaming environment for everyone involved," Vivek Sridhar, Director of Global Markets and Strategy at Neokred Technologies, said.

Established in May 2016, AIGF has over 150 members including Paytm First Games, Mobile Premier League, Zupee, Nazara, Winzo, Rummy Titans, among others. PTI ANK ANK ANU ANU