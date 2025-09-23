Aikyam announces acquisition of V Financial Service

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Financial services company Aikyam on Tuesday announced the acquisition of V Financial Service (VFS), a Chennai-based debt-equity syndication and structured finance advisory firm.

It is part of Aikyam’s strategy to expand its investment banking and corporate advisory capabilities, particularly in the debt markets.

As part of the transaction, Mugunthan B, founder of V Financial Service and an investment banker, has joined Aikyam, and spearhead the debt syndication practice. Over his 15-year career, Mugunthan has executed fundraises of over Rs 2,500 crore and currently manages a live pipeline of approximately Rs 500 crore..

Aikyam, in a statement, said it is building a pipeline of nearly Rs 1,000 crore across both equity and debt. "This acquisition underscores our vision of building Aikyam into a full-spectrum investment banking and advisory platform," said Nilesh Choudhary, CEO of Aikyam Capital.

Aikyam Capital is a diversified financial services firm providing clients with end-to-end solutions across investment banking, debt and equity fundraising, institutional broking & clearing, and GIFT City-domiciled AIF, among others. PTI NKD NKD MR