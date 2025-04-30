Aikyam Capital fund gets investment commitment worth Rs 105 cr

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Aikyam Capital Management LLP, an alternative investment firm, on Wednesday announced the first close of its maiden Aikyam Capital Stressed Assets Fund I with investor commitments totalling Rs 105 crore.

The fund, a Category I Special Situation Fund (SSF), has a target corpus of Rs 300 crore, with a green shoe option of an additional Rs 200 crore, enabling a potential total fund size of Rs 500 crore.

"It will focus on investments in stressed and distressed opportunities across sectors, targeting fundamentally viable businesses that require financial and operational support for turnaround," the firm said in a statement.

"This first close represents a major milestone for our platform as we continue to scale our presence in the stressed asset space," Stressed Assets Management CEO M Venkatasubramaniam said.

A robust pipeline of potential investments is already under evaluation, Aikyam Capitals said.

Aikyam Capital Management LLP is a specialised alternative investment firm focused on India's stressed assets landscape.