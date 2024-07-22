AIM and WIPO ink pact to build joint innovation programmes in Global South

New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) NITI Aayog's Atal Innovation Mission and World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) on Monday signed an agreement for building joint innovation programmes in the Global South, according to an official statement.

A high-level delegation from WIPO -- comprising WIPO Academy Executive Director Sherif Saadallah, and its Academy Head Altaye Tedla -- visited NITI Aayog for signing of a Joint Letter of Intent (JLoI) between Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) and WIPO.

Speaking at the event, Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship minister Dharmendra Pradhan said India's innovation ecosystem is going global.

This pathbreaking partnership between AIM and WIPO will take the best of India's innovation models to countries that are on similar development trajectories, he added.

NITI Aayog Vice-Chairperson Suman Bery said WIPO's recognition of India's entrepreneurship development model is a proud moment for the country and NITI Aayog.

This deepens an already productive relationship between NITI Aayog and WIPO on national competitiveness, he added.

AIM is a flagship initiative by NITI Aayog to create a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship across India. PTI BKS TRB