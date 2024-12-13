Aim is to make India world's top domestic aviation hub: Naidu

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) India's civil aviation sector has witnessed rapid growth over the last ten years and now the aim is to make the country the top global domestic aviation hub, Union minister K Rammohan Naidu said on Friday.

Launching the centenary celebration logo on completion of 100 years of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport Kolkata, he noted that the last ten years have been glorious for the civil aviation sector with expansion of several airports and the way the number of passengers has expanded.

"Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, we have pushed all the boundaries, and now we are the third largest domestic country a civil aviation hub in the whole world itself, and now we need to take it forward," Naidu said.

"We need to break the barriers once again, level up the civil aviation sector in the country, and achieve to be the number one domestic hub in the whole world," he added.

Terming the UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme as revolutionary, Naidu said crores of people have taken to the skies in over 600 flights in the last 8 years under the initiative.

"The civil aviation sector, we believe, is one of the growing sectors in the country, and the kind of effect it has on the economy, we have seen in the last 10 years," the minister said.

From the point of economic growth or job creation, it is a very important sector, he added.

"So we have the challenge of taking it to a new level in the next five years," Naidu said.

The minister unveiled the centenary celebrations logo of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan here. PTI MSS RAM MSS SHW