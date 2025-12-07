AI/MI-based apps will play key role in power distribution: Manohar Lal

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)-based applications will play a pivotal role in building intelligent, consumer-centric, self-optimising distribution networks, Power Minister Manohar Lal said on Sunday.

The minister was addressing participants at a two-day national conference focusing on the use of AI/ML technologies in the power distribution sector, here on Sunday, a power ministry statement said.

He noted that the AI/ML-based solutions, smart meter analytics, digital twins, predictive maintenance, theft detection intelligence, appliance-level consumer insights, automated outage prediction and GenAI-based decision support can transform both consumer experience and operational efficiency.

Lal lauded the active participation of industry, states, innovators, academia, and technology partners at the national conference.

He appreciated the AI/ML solutions presented by distribution companies (discoms), advanced metering infrastructure service providers (AMISPs), technology solution providers (TSPs) and home automation solution providers (HASPs).

The minister urged all discoms to work closely with stakeholders to transition towards smart, reliable, and consumer-focused distribution systems and added that there was a need to actively engage consumers.

It is important to remove misinformation that sometimes surrounds new technologies and to win the valuable support of consumers for technology adoption in the sector.

Speaking at the conference, Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal highlighted the ministry's commitment to strengthen digitalisation across discoms and promote adoption of AI/ML-based solutions that deliver measurable operational and financial improvements.

He stressed the importance of capacity building, secure data-sharing frameworks, and interoperability to ensure that innovations showcased during the conference can be scaled nationwide to facilitate the energy transition across the country.

The conference involved a national call for innovation, and 195 applications were received.

Following a detailed evaluation, TNPDCL (Tamil Nadu), MP East (MP) in the discoms category, Tata Power and Apraava in the AMISP category, Pravah and the Flock Energy in the solution provider category, and Tata Power in the home automation solution category were declared winners.

The winners were felicitated by the power minister and he encouraged them to scale-up of such solutions across states.

Lal also launched the STELLAR (Strategic Expansion for Long Term Load Adequacy and Resilience) developed by Central Electricity Authority (CEA), which will empower discoms to carry out resource adequacy studies and prepare long-term adequacy plans. PTI KKS TRB