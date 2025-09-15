Aiming for market leadership in mid-size SUV segment: Maruti Suzuki official

Jaipur, Sep 15 (PTI) Maruti Suzuki India is gunning for leadership in the mid-size SUV segment in the domestic market, currently dominated by its South Korean rival Hyundai, a senior company official said on Monday.

The company, which has launched its new mid-size SUV Victoris with introductory prices ranging from Rs 10.5 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom), is targeting a wider reach, specially GenZ customers by bringing it through its ARENA retail chain, Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales Partho Banerjee told reporters here in an interaction.

"There are three segments (in SUVs). There is entry, mid and the premium. In the entry segment, we are the market leaders. In mid-SUV, we are not the market leaders. Our aspiration is to become the market leader there, and in premium SUV right now, we don't operate," he said when asked about the company's aspirations in the SUV segment.

He said the mid-size SUV segment is "the only segment" where Maruti Suzuki India, the country's largest carmaker, is not the leader.

"That is our endeavor. We want to be the market leader (in mid size SUV segment)," Banerjee said while declining to put a timeline to achieve the target.

As per industry estimates, the mid-size SUV segment clocked total sales of around 10 lakh units in FY25. Hyundai Motor India's Creta is the leader in the segment and it clocked overall sales of 1,94,871 units in FY25.

So far, Maruti Suzuki India has been present in the segment with only Grand Vitara, which is retailed through its premium chain NEXA. It clocked sales of 1.23 lakh units in FY25.

With the Victoris coming in, Banerjee said the company is optimistic of enhancing its presence in the mid-size SUV segment.

"We are getting bookings of almost 1,000 per day since it was opened...So far, we have received almost 10,000 bookings," he added.

Sales of the Victoris will commence from September 22, 2025, the company said.

By bringing the Victoris in the ARENA mass market retail chain which has over 4,000 outlets across the country as compared to 700 of NEXA premium outlets, the company is aiming for a wider reach, with the focus on GenZ.

"We are looking forward to having a niche segment, typically targeting the Gen Z customers, which is a huge segment. We want to cater to that," Banerjee added.

The Victoris comes in 21 variants, including strong hybrid, four-wheel drive, CNG and smart hybrid, with 5-star safety ratings making it aspirational, yet accessible for today's youthful SUV customers, he added.