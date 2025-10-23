Aiming for self-reliance, Odisha plans to cultivate potatoes on over 50,000 acre this year

Bhubaneswar, Oct 23 (PTI) The Odisha government is planning to cultivate potatoes on more than 50,000 acre of land this year, an official said on Thursday.

Deputy CM KV Singh Deo chaired a high-level meeting in this regard in Bhubaneswar, he said.

He has directed officers concerned to provide quality potato seeds to farmers in advance to make the state self-reliant in the production of the crop.

About 3 lakh potato seeds are required on more than 50,000 acre of land, and those will be provided in advance to the farmers by the Agriculture Department, the official said.

The Agriculture Department has made preparations for the smooth supply of potato seeds from the first week of November. It will be supplied as per block-wise demand and distribution, he said.

Apart from this, plans are afoot to cultivate onions on 6,000 hectare of land, chillies on 1,000 hectare, and garlic on 300 hectare of land, he added. PTI BBM BBM SOM