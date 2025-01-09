Aiming to make Maharashtra USD 1 trillion economy by end of decade: Fadnavis

Pune, Jan 9 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said it would be the state's endeavour to become the country's first to have a USD 1 trillion economy by the end of this decade.

While being interviewed in a programme titled 'Envisioning $1 Trillion Maharashtra' organised by Sakal News Group and Pune Public Policy Festival (PPPF), Fadnavis said, "It is being predicted that by 2032, Maharashtra will become USD one trillion economy. The reason for this prediction is that last year, we already surpassed the halfway mark. If we try a little hard, we can achieve the target by 2028, 2029 or 2030." "It would be our endeavour to make Maharashtra the first sub-national $ 1 trillion economy. Other states are way behind and they will take time to catch up with us. The youthful human resource of the state will contribute to this milestone," he added.

By 2029, Maharashtra will be number one in every sector and will work as the growth engine of the country. PTI SPK BNM