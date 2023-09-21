AIMTC writes to PM seeking abolition of border checkposts in certain states

Mumbai, Sep 21 (PTI) Transporters' apex body All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) has urged the government to look into its long-pending demand of abolition of border checkposts in certain states.

These checkposts are severely impacting the transport trade, among others, it said in a letter to the prime minister on Wednesday.

Alleging "corruption, harassment" and extortion of truckers at these checkposts, AIMTC said in the letter that, "in accordance with the fundamental premise of the GST law, there should not be any RTO checkposts at state borders or elsewhere on highways or within states." "This measure is crucial to ensure a corruption-free, seamless movement of transport vehicles, reduce logistics costs, protect the environment, and avoid fuel wastage." Moreover, such checkposts are redundant and have no relevance post-implementation of the GST, National Logistics Policy and the PM Gatishakti scheme, it said.

The transporters' body, in the letter also said it advocates for minimising en route checkings on roads/highways amid technological advancements and the availability of online data pertaining to document validity.

It also said abolishing border check-posts, human interference on national and state highways and removal of hindrances as well as bottlenecks on roads will reduce fuel wastage, waiting time and delays caused by inspections and checks.

"It will help reduce logistics costs by way of time and cost savings, improved efficiency and ease of doing business," AIMTC emphasised in the letter.

"Therefore, we earnestly request your esteemed office to issue directions to all states and department heads, mandating (them) the immediate abolition of border checkposts," AIMTC said in the letter.