Aimtron Electronics bags USD 3.9 million order for IoT devices

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Aimtron Electronics, an electronics system design and manufacturing firm, on Tuesday said it has secured an international order worth USD 3.94 million (about Rs 34.69 crore), to manufacture and export 200,000 IoT devices over the next 12 to 15 months.

Vadodara-headquartered Aimtron Electronics provides EMS, PCB assembly, box-build, and design services. "Securing this international order demonstrates the trust global companies are placing in India’s electronics manufacturing ecosystem. For Aimtron, it is an opportunity to deliver high-quality IoT devices that address global requirements while creating new opportunities at home.

"This contract is also aligned with the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives, reinforcing our role in building a self-reliant manufacturing base,” Mukesh Vasani, Founder & Chairman, Aimtron Electronics, said. PTI ANK MR MR